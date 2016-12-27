Yankton, S.D. — Dr. Brooks Ranney, 101, Yankton, S.D., Dec. 22, 2016, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living, Yankton, where he had been a resident for the past two years.

Alden Brooks Ranney was born Jan. 31, 1915, in Daytona Beach, Fla., to Milo and Ruth (Schertz) Ranney. He grew up in Metamora, Ill. He graduated from Metamora High School where he was active in sports and band. He worked his way through Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio, and Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, Ill., graduating in 1939. He married Ruth Vail Snow Oct. 14, 1939, in Oak Park, Ill. They had three children. He was accepted into a rotating internship program at Northwestern University Medical School at Wesley Hospital in Chicago. Because of the international situation many young doctors were needed in the armed services, so he applied for a commission in the U.S. Army as a medical officer Jan. 1, 1941. He became Battalion Surgeon for the 181st Engineer Heavy Ponton Battalion and served in that position for 52 months in England, France, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg and Germany under combat conditions. He had attained the rank of Captain till the war ended. After the war he came back to Chicago and began residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wesley Memorial Hospital in October 1945. There, in addition to his hospital duties, he earned a master’s degree in physiology. At the invitation of Dr. Ted Sattler and Dr. Chester McVay, he joined the Yankton Clinic in 1948, the first multi-specialty clinic in South Dakota. In addition to clinic work, he taught at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. He became Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of S.D. and established the Ob/Gyn residency training program there. He was a Founding Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a founding member of the Perinatal Mortality Standing Committee for South Dakota. He was a member of the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and served in various offices and committees in those organizations. Having practiced in the years before computers, Dr. Ranney devised his own filing system using punch cards. He could easily and quickly isolate records pertaining to any condition with his system.

He devised a method of turning breech babies for safe birth, which was a breakthrough advance in the field of women’s health care. After publishing a paper about this method in 1971, it became the accepted practice in the United Sates.

He served as the national President of American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) from 1981-1983. He was invited to present lectures at medical schools all over the world including some countries, which were at that time, still behind the Iron Curtain. Dr. Ranney took pride in having delivered over 7000 babies during his 50 years of practice.

During the 1960s, he was elected to two three-year terms on the Yankton City Commissions and served one year as Mayor of Yankton.

He enjoyed sail-boating and he groomed his own immaculate yard. He raised vegetables in his large garden and maintained a small orchard. He also took time to attend his children’s school events, flooded the front yard for an ice skating rink each winter for the whole neighborhood to enjoy, took his family to Europe, and a myriad of other events too numerous to mention.

After the death of his wife, Ruth, in 1979, he married Viona (Thum) Voy in 1981. She joined him in his professional travels as President of ACOG, and together they led tours to many countries around the world, first for Pillar Travel and then Rupiper Travel. Brooks made his last European tour at age 96.

He stopped caring for obstetric patients after reaching the age of 65, but continued performing major gynecological surgery until age 75. He retired from active practice at the age of 80.

Dr. Ranney was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in the year 2000. He was commended for establishing the standards of health care for women when arriving in South Dakota. He was the second obstetrician/gynecologist to come to this state. Dr. Ranney and Vi were designated Citizens of the year in 2013, for their many contributions to this community.

Dr. Ranney was a member of the United Church of Christ, Congregational, since his arrival in Yankton in 1948. He served as moderator on many committees and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He also enjoyed singing with the Yankton Barbershop group. He is a VFW life member, member of the Elks and American Legion, and has been a member of the Yankton Area Concert Association since 1948.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vi; children, Robert (Pat) Ranney, Omaha; Dr. David Ranney, Dallas, Texas; Carol Ranney Hesla, Yankton, S.D.; one granddaughter, Erin (Tony) Decker, Sioux Falls, S.D.; four great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter; brother and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Agnes Thum, Scotland, S.D.; Bud and Marilyn Kratz, Yankton, S.D.; and Donna Mouser, Scottsdale, Ariz.; many nephews and nieces, former patients, travelers and other friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, in 1979; sisters, Eloise Rogers (husband, Minar) and Muriel Schrempf (husband Richard); and brother, Richard (wife, Barbara); nephew, Michael Ranney, Alexandria, Va.; niece, LeAnn Gerlah; and step son, Mark Lynell Voy, last year.

Memorials may be directed to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, 414 East Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069, or to the United Church of Christ for restoration of the historic windows, 218 W. 5th Street, Yankton, SD 57078.