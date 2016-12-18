OSMOND — The Osmond community was in for a Christmas treat on Thursday, Dec. 15, as Osmond High School hosted its junior-senior high school vocal and instrumental Christmas program in the gym.

Christalin Ginn and her choir and band students performed Christmas classics and contemporary Christmas hits.

The program began with the junior high chorus singing “This Is Winter,” “Winter Canon” (with “In The Bleak Midwinter”) and “Please Don’t Sing Another ‘Fa La La’!”

They gave way to the senior high chorus which sang “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Believe” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The final aspect of the singing portion of the program was “Let’s All Sing For Christmas” in which the audience was invited to join in.

Then, after the beautiful singing, the bands played. This included the junior high band, a saxophone quartet and the senior high band.

Taking the stage first, the junior high band played three festive pieces: “The Holly And The Ivy,” “White Christmas” and “A Christmas Fantasy.”

After the junior high school kids performed, the saxophone quartet went center stage. The group included junior Dylan Wieneke, eighth grader Alex Heiman, K-6 music instructor Ryan Ginn and junior Erin Schultz. This group played the traditional version of “The First Noel,” “Joy To The World” and “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks.”

The last group to perform was the senior high school band. They played “Sounds Of The Season,” “Traditions Of Christmas” and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.”

The grand finale was the audience carol. The whole crowd joined into sing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”