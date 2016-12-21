RANDOLPH — The city of Randolph was one of 25 communities nationwide to be selected to receive a technical assistance grant that will foster economic development.

Randolph will receive assistance to pursue development strategies for a sustainable rural community, economic development and other local goals through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will play an important role for future economic development for Randolph, according to Gary Van Meter, who wrote the application for the grant.

“The technical assistance grant would offer a blueprint for future development in a community that has been held back for nearly four decades by the floodplain,” Van Meter said.

The EPA made the selection from among 76 applications for the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program which includes one or two workshops that will help communities address development oriented issues.

Members of the Randolph Planning Commission will head up the program.

A town hall meeting will be held prior to the workshop in order to obtain the community’s input, Van Meter said.

Randolph City department heads and City Council members will also provide input and participate.

The Randolph community will take part in the workshop on Sustainable Strategies for Small Cities and Rural Areas.

The EPA will assist the community by exploring how the community could develop long-term development plans following the release of 131 properties from a floodplain.

These plans would identify the best strategies for rehabilitating housing or new housing in areas formerly restricted by the floodplain, reassess downtown commercial development, and plan for wise infrastructure development in existing and new areas of town, Van Meter said.

“Many communities are looking to grow in ways that create economic opportunity and enhance quality of life, while also protecting the environment,” said Charles Gurkin, of the Sustainable Communities office for the EPA. “Our Building Blocks program provides assistance with proven development strategies to help communities plan for a healthier, more vibrant future.”

The other four workshops communities will be taking part in include Green and Complete Streets, Equitable Development, Planning for Infill Development and Flood Resilience for Riverine and Coastal Communities.

The EPA will also be working with Winona, Minn., to create a plan that will help the community develop within constrained geographical boundaries that include the Mississippi River on one side and bluffs on the other.

Other communities selected for technical assistance grant are located in 19 states and include Skykomish, Wash.; Willamina or Bishop, Calif.; Apache Junction, Ariz.; Questa and Raton in N.M.; Pueblo, Colo.; Pine Ridge, S.D.; Brownsville, Texas; Logansport and Acadia Parish, La.; Winona, Minn.; Detroit, Mich.; Fairview Park, Ohio; Manatee County and Miami, Fla.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Kingston, N.Y.; Pocomoke City and Baltimore, Md.; Central Falls, R.I.; Wareham and Lenox, Mass., and Hartford, Conn.

Since 2011, the Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program has provided assistance to 130 communities in 41 states. As a result of this assistance, community groups, local governments and tribal governments across the nation have increased their capacity to grow and develop in ways that protect the environment, improve public health, create jobs and economic opportunity, build climate resiliency and improve the overall quality of life.