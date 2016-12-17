RANDOLPH — Randolph School Board members shared their thoughts Monday on a proposed school daycare facility.

Paul Schmit asked for direction from board members and audience members for the daycare project.

Mike Strathman said he is for the project.

“There is a need for it,’’ Strathman said. “It is not going to be a huge detriment. I know the same people end up doing the work for these projects, but it is needed.’’

“The meeting was good with the superintendent speaking and the women telling about how they did the project in Bloomfield,’’ Tim Kint said. “I just wish we could start at the beginning of a project without jumping ahead to wanting to expand it already. I talked to Jeri Gubbels and she said there is a lot of need for the daycare. I am all for progress, however, I wish someone would step up to run the daycare as a business. I am surprised someone wouldn’t want to do it for a business. The whole town benefits from it being here in Randolph. I think it should be run by a committee.’’

Board member Sandy Owens agreed she also thought someone would take over the project as a business. She added that estimated hours of operation should be included on the upcoming survey.

“I can’t believe someone doesn’t step up to take over the project as a business,’’ Board member Loren Haselhorst said. “I have been asked the same question, ‘Why am I taking care of someone else’s kids?’’’

Hoesing said an example of this would be a possible 70-year-old bachelor who may be paying taxes that would go to fund a daycare for a couple who will bring children there for care while they are earning a six-figure income.

“The answer is, that without this service that same couple would go out of town,’’ Hoesing said.

Backer said the service is something the community needs.

“We need to do it and do it right or don’t do it at all,’’ Backer said.

“This is not a new problem,’’ Linville said. “It has always been a problem finding daycare in Randolph. I understand both sides of the issue.’’

Linville and Kint voiced their opinions that these needs always seem to revert to the school.

“I am not sure why it always becomes the school’s role to raise children,’’ Kint said.

“Before we make a decision, we will crunch numbers,’’ Supt. Hoesing said. “We plan to send out a survey about the daycare. Some of the success may depend upon who is selected as childcare provider staff. The school presents the most stable option for a daycare environment. Rule 11 assures that the daycare would be highly staffed. It may be expensive, but we can make changes and charge the market-rate or above for daycare. It has been needed for a long time. Volunteers are needed for a school-age child program for afterschool because that age group won’t be covered under this project. We do have a local preschool board to look at the project. We will keep finding information about the project.’’

“For the community, it is something stable,’’ Schmit said.

Miller also said she felt that someone would have stepped up and rented the building and took on the project.