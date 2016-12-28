HARTINGTON — With the close of the year, the ‘Best of’ and ‘Top 10’ lists of 2016 begin to emerge. This year the Cedar County News is publishing its ‘Photo of the Year.’ This photo of cousins Grant King, 4, and Owen Klug, 4, St. Helena was an easy selection as the year’s best. Cedar County News photographer Tyler Schank perfectly captured the essence of this year’s Cedar County Fair — fun but hot. The cousins are trying their best to catch a breeze from the fan to cool off during the 4-H/FFA Livestock Show. Temperatures at this year’s Fair.