LAUREL — An Elementary Giving Tree will be making a difference in the lives of a large number of kids and families this Christmas.

The Giving Tree, located in the activity area near the elementary rooms at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School, includes gift tags that could be used to purchase a gift for kids from families with a connection to the L-C-C School district.

Groups and individuals from the Laurel and Coleridge areas were able to stop at the school and take a gift tag from the tree. Monetary donations were also accepted that could be used to purchase a Christmas gift or buy a milk ticket for a student.

The gift tags included suggestions for toys, clothing needs and sizes for a gift that could be purchased.

The items have been wrapped or put in a gift bag with the gift tag attached and brought back to the school.

The gift tags identified the family that would receive the gift, according to June Koester, elementary secretary.

Over 130 gifts wrapped in Christmas paper or put in Christmas bags, had been returned to the L-C-C School by Dec. 16.

“We live in such a giving community that the tags are always quickly taken. It is so nice to have all the support that we do,” Koester said.

The names of the recipients are not revealed to anyone, according to Koester.

A time will be set up for the parents to collect the gifts during a time when the kids would not be aware of the transfer.